Gogoro Inc. (GGR) kicked off at the price of $3.43: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.76, plunging -9.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.83 and dropped to $3.41 before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. Within the past 52 weeks, GGR’s price has moved between $3.73 and $17.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.70%. With a float of $137.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.29 million.

The firm has a total of 1963 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.00, operating margin of -15.66, and the pretax margin is -18.40.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gogoro Inc. is 43.86%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -18.40 while generating a return on equity of -108.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75

Technical Analysis of Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gogoro Inc., GGR], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.86.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 859.97 million based on 144,067K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 550 K and income totals -12,600 K. The company made 90,723 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -121,052 K in sales during its previous quarter.