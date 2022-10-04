GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) volume exceeds 2.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

October 03, 2022, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) trading session started at the price of $4.40, that was 6.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.35 before settling in for the closing price of $4.31. A 52-week range for EAF has been $4.07 – $13.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.10%. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.57, operating margin of +38.44, and the pretax margin is +33.91.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GrafTech International Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 59,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $12.75, making the entire transaction worth $446,134. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Looking closely at GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.62. However, in the short run, GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.68. Second resistance stands at $4.80. The third major resistance level sits at $4.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.12.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

There are 260,224K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.18 billion. As of now, sales total 1,346 M while income totals 388,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 363,650 K while its last quarter net income were 115,000 K.