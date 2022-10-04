Harsco Corporation (HSC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 481,050 K

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) stock priced at $3.83, up 12.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.26 and dropped to $3.735 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. HSC’s price has ranged from $3.73 to $18.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 144.40%. With a float of $77.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.51 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of +4.07, and the pretax margin is +2.03.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 23,560. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $11.78, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 25,000 for $11.92, making the entire transaction worth $298,000. This insider now owns 701,776 shares in total.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.20 while generating a return on equity of 3.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harsco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Harsco Corporation’s (HSC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.07. However, in the short run, Harsco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.40. Second resistance stands at $4.59. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.35.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 347.83 million, the company has a total of 79,432K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,848 M while annual income is -3,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 481,050 K while its latest quarter income was -105,590 K.