Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) 20 Days SMA touches 6.43%: The odds favor the bear

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $4.11, up 9.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $4.11 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has traded in a range of $3.08-$8.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 5.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -68.90%. With a float of $261.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2505 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.95, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is -13.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to -44.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.43 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.54 in the near term. At $4.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.88.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 261,903K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,502 M in contrast with the sum of -244,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 415,450 K and last quarter income was 32,140 K.