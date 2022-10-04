ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -3.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) stock priced at $20.80, up 0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.175 and dropped to $20.655 before settling in for the closing price of $20.97. IBN’s price has ranged from $16.36 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

In an organization with 103010 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ICICI Bank Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.91. However, in the short run, ICICI Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.27. Second resistance stands at $21.48. The third major resistance level sits at $21.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.44. The third support level lies at $20.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 72.54 billion, the company has a total of 3,481,638K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,110 M while annual income is 3,365 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,098 M while its latest quarter income was 959,990 K.