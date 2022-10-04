Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is -55.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock priced at $0.28, down -5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2819 and dropped to $0.252 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. IDEX’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 26.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.00%. With a float of $465.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $497.79 million.

In an organization with 559 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 5.86%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21, was worth 19,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 19,775 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,489,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $15,515. This insider now owns 1,469,350 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ideanomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.41 million. That was better than the volume of 6.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5697, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8063. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2773. Second resistance stands at $0.2945. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3072. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2474, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2347. The third support level lies at $0.2175 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 137.94 million, the company has a total of 497,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 114,080 K while annual income is -256,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,200 K while its latest quarter income was -37,770 K.