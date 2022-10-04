Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.09% last month.

On October 03, 2022, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) opened at $0.335, higher 5.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3549 and dropped to $0.3323 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for IMPP have ranged from $0.26 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -823.20% at the time writing. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 32.68 million, its volume of 4.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0715. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3537 in the near term. At $0.3656, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3763. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3311, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3204. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3085.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

There are currently 142,837K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,360 K according to its annual income of -3,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,350 K and its income totaled 90 K.