Investors finally get a glimpse of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) volume hitting the figure of 7.08 million.

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) stock priced at $14.96, up 1.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.27 and dropped to $14.37 before settling in for the closing price of $14.76. CHPT’s price has ranged from $8.50 to $28.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.10%. With a float of $328.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1436 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 60,162. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 3,761 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 260,404 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s insider sold 14,269 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $228,287. This insider now owns 955,094 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) saw its 5-day average volume 8.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.42 in the near term. At $15.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.00. The third support level lies at $13.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.17 billion, the company has a total of 339,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 241,010 K while annual income is -132,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 108,290 K while its latest quarter income was -92,700 K.