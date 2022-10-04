Investors must take note of Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) performance last week, which was -10.32%.

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) stock priced at $0.1337, down -15.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1342 and dropped to $0.1121 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. BTB’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $3.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -36.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.40%. With a float of $101.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.84 million.

In an organization with 65 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.32, operating margin of -147.75, and the pretax margin is -138.27.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -142.39 while generating a return on equity of -21.79.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bit Brother Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 70.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3373.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Currently, annual sales are 5,712 K while annual income is -8,133 K.