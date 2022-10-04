Investors must take note of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) performance last week, which was 8.13%.

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) stock priced at $1.41, up 12.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. CSCW’s price has ranged from $1.09 to $35.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -33.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.10%. With a float of $5.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.21

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

The latest stats from [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.06 million was superior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 287.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.0930, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.9441. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. The third support level lies at $0.7633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.79 million, the company has a total of 6,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,780 K while annual income is -8,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,183 K while its latest quarter income was -2,144 K.