Investors must take note of Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) performance last week, which was 14.73%.

On October 03, 2022, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) opened at $110.00, higher 5.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.67 and dropped to $107.86 before settling in for the closing price of $106.85. Price fluctuations for VLO have ranged from $65.13 to $146.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 164.80% at the time writing. With a float of $391.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9813 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.83, operating margin of +2.00, and the pretax margin is +1.35.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valero Energy Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 2,336,933. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 17,767 shares at a rate of $131.53, taking the stock ownership to the 254,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s COB & CEO sold 26,750 for $82.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,202,394. This insider now owns 511,213 shares in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $9.58) by $1.78. This company achieved a net margin of +0.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.43, a number that is poised to hit 4.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

The latest stats from [Valero Energy Corporation, VLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.63 million was inferior to 4.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.71.

During the past 100 days, Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.76. The third major resistance level sits at $118.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.14. The third support level lies at $104.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Key Stats

There are currently 393,970K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 113,977 M according to its annual income of 930,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 51,641 M and its income totaled 4,693 M.