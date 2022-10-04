Last month’s performance of -10.83% for ABB Ltd (ABB) is certainly impressive

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $24.41, down -5.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.665 and dropped to $24.27 before settling in for the closing price of $25.66. Over the past 52 weeks, ABB has traded in a range of $25.20-$39.11.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.40%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 104400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.88, operating margin of +11.36, and the pretax margin is +19.99.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +15.98 while generating a return on equity of 30.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ABB Ltd’s (ABB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, ABB Ltd’s (ABB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.55 in the near term. At $24.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.02. The third support level lies at $23.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.32 billion has total of 1,964,745K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,945 M in contrast with the sum of 4,546 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,251 M and last quarter income was 379,000 K.