Last month’s performance of 7.75% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is certainly impressive

On October 03, 2022, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) opened at $0.52, higher 7.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.52 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Price fluctuations for ASM have ranged from $0.47 to $1.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 400.00% at the time writing. With a float of $98.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.13 million.

In an organization with 30 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.86%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 400.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7147. However, in the short run, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5746. Second resistance stands at $0.6017. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6294. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5198, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4921. The third support level lies at $0.4650 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

There are currently 118,349K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,230 K according to its annual income of -2,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,370 K and its income totaled 2,280 K.