Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to new highs

October 03, 2022, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) trading session started at the price of $164.29, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $164.38 and dropped to $161.70 before settling in for the closing price of $163.36. A 52-week range for JNJ has been $155.72 – $186.69.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.70%. With a float of $2.63 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.63 billion.

The firm has a total of 141700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.14, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Johnson & Johnson stocks. The insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 6,920,040. In this transaction EVP, Chief GSC Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $173.00, taking the stock ownership to the 71,311 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Controller, CAO sold 8,462 for $180.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,523,160. This insider now owns 15,473 shares in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.53) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 30.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.07% during the next five years compared to 5.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.88, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Johnson & Johnson, JNJ], we can find that recorded value of 8.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) raw stochastic average was set at 10.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $164.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $165.77. The third major resistance level sits at $167.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $159.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Key Stats

There are 2,629,180K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 432.16 billion. As of now, sales total 93,775 M while income totals 20,878 M. Its latest quarter income was 24,020 M while its last quarter net income were 4,814 M.