Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock priced at $60.15, up 6.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.67 and dropped to $60.15 before settling in for the closing price of $57.79. PDCE’s price has ranged from $42.77 to $89.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 37.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 170.70%. With a float of $92.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 535 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.20, operating margin of +52.11, and the pretax margin is +21.46.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of PDC Energy Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 461,046. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $65.86, taking the stock ownership to the 275,167 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 1,000 for $66.42, making the entire transaction worth $66,420. This insider now owns 114,128 shares in total.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.42 while generating a return on equity of 18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.20% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PDC Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.64, a number that is poised to hit 3.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

Looking closely at PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, PDC Energy Inc.’s (PDCE) raw stochastic average was set at 26.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.25. However, in the short run, PDC Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.73. Second resistance stands at $63.96. The third major resistance level sits at $65.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.69.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.93 billion, the company has a total of 96,307K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,856 M while annual income is 522,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,138 M while its latest quarter income was 662,380 K.