Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) to new highs

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $11.805, up 4.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.93 and dropped to $11.715 before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has traded in a range of $11.18-$19.05.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -0.90%. While this was happening, with a float of $2.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.77 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 96941 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.2 million, its volume of 8.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 11.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.95 in the near term. At $12.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.52.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.14 billion has total of 2,794,525K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,987 M in contrast with the sum of 2,427 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,594 M and last quarter income was 1,354 M.