MetLife Inc. (MET) 20 Days SMA touches -2.90%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) stock priced at $61.66, up 3.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.99 and dropped to $60.68 before settling in for the closing price of $60.78. MET’s price has ranged from $57.05 to $73.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.60%. With a float of $670.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 274,456. In this transaction EVP & Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 4,060 shares at a rate of $67.60, taking the stock ownership to the 55,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Risk Officer sold 4,060 for $67.60, making the entire transaction worth $274,456. This insider now owns 55,299 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.43% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MetLife Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.5 million, its volume of 4.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 45.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.51 in the near term. At $64.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.89.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.18 billion, the company has a total of 813,206K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 71,080 M while annual income is 6,554 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,556 M while its latest quarter income was 132,000 K.