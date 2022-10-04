MoneyLion Inc. (ML)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On October 03, 2022, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) opened at $0.8938, higher 7.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9635 and dropped to $0.8565 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for ML have ranged from $0.78 to $7.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -135.50% at the time writing. With a float of $179.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.31 million.

In an organization with 556 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 196,747. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 135,828 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 3,378,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 32,942 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $49,008. This insider now owns 18,772,285 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MoneyLion Inc. (ML). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 8.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5653, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0581. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9947. Second resistance stands at $1.0326. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8877, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8186. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7807.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

There are currently 242,758K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 171,110 K according to its annual income of -177,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 87,340 K and its income totaled -23,070 K.