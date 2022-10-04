New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) 20 Days SMA touches -15.35%: The odds favor the bear

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $2.35, down -5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.36 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has traded in a range of $2.07-$4.50.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 1.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.60%. With a float of $373.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.37, operating margin of +96.42, and the pretax margin is +77.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.90%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +78.74 while generating a return on equity of 8.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -5.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

Looking closely at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT), its last 5-days average volume was 7.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYMT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. However, in the short run, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.35. Second resistance stands at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 802.71 million has total of 381,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 206,870 K in contrast with the sum of 193,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,020 K and last quarter income was -71,900 K.