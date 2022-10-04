Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.27 million

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock priced at $3.57. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. NKLA’s price has ranged from $3.51 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.10%. With a float of $260.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $425.32 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 273,446. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,812,346 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $293,919. This insider now owns 2,812,346 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nikola Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 77.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nikola Corporation, NKLA], we can find that recorded value of 9.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.73. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.55 billion, the company has a total of 433,476K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -690,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,130 K while its latest quarter income was -173,000 K.