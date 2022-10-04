No matter how cynical the overall market is, Commercial Metals Company (CMC) performance over the last week is recorded 5.86%

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $36.28, up 5.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.10 and dropped to $36.20 before settling in for the closing price of $35.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has traded in a range of $29.96-$46.68.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.30%. With a float of $119.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.25 million.

The firm has a total of 11089 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Commercial Metals Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 785,600. In this transaction SVP Operations of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $39.28, taking the stock ownership to the 114,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer bought 200 for $32.85, making the entire transaction worth $6,570. This insider now owns 10,749 shares in total.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.99) by $0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.59% during the next five years compared to 44.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Commercial Metals Company, CMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.19. The third major resistance level sits at $40.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.58.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.57 billion has total of 120,490K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,730 M in contrast with the sum of 412,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,516 M and last quarter income was 312,430 K.