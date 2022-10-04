No matter how cynical the overall market is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) performance over the last week is recorded -2.38%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.13, soaring 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.235 and dropped to $13.87 before settling in for the closing price of $13.89. Within the past 52 weeks, NWL’s price has moved between $13.73 and $26.45.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 173.60%. With a float of $411.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 171,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.10, taking the stock ownership to the 240,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 71,304 for $16.89, making the entire transaction worth $1,204,325. This insider now owns 953,003 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.40% during the next five years compared to 75.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

The latest stats from [Newell Brands Inc., NWL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.47 million was superior to 3.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.38. The third major resistance level sits at $14.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.44.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.80 billion based on 413,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,589 M and income totals 572,000 K. The company made 2,534 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 204,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.