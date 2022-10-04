No matter how cynical the overall market is Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) performance over the last week is recorded 103.25%

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) stock priced at $2.21, up 15.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. SNTI’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $10.35 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $23.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.47 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Senti Biosciences Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Senti Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.99 million. That was better than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Senti Biosciences Inc.’s (SNTI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 247.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 187.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.74. However, in the short run, Senti Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.83. Second resistance stands at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.45.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 105.43 million, the company has a total of 43,757K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,291 K while annual income is -3,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,360 K while its latest quarter income was -11,550 K.