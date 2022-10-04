NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is expecting -7.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.24, soaring 1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.585 and dropped to $20.14 before settling in for the closing price of $20.14. Within the past 52 weeks, NLOK’s price has moved between $20.12 and $30.92.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -7.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.90%. With a float of $609.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NortonLifeLock Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 9,999,998. In this transaction President of this company bought 456,475 shares at a rate of $21.91, taking the stock ownership to the 3,453,198 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 500,000 for $22.03, making the entire transaction worth $11,017,200. This insider now owns 2,024,896 shares in total.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Trading Performance Indicators

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Looking closely at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), its last 5-days average volume was 4.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s (NLOK) raw stochastic average was set at 5.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.07. However, in the short run, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.69. Second resistance stands at $20.86. The third major resistance level sits at $21.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.80.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.81 billion based on 571,366K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,796 M and income totals 836,000 K. The company made 707,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 200,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.