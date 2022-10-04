Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -26.64% last month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.15, soaring 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $2.9714 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Within the past 52 weeks, OPEN’s price has moved between $2.85 and $25.33.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 88.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.80%. With a float of $526.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2816 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 468,988. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 115,378 shares at a rate of $4.06, taking the stock ownership to the 4,130,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s President sold 183,782 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $967,612. This insider now owns 3,518,046 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) saw its 5-day average volume 14.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 17.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.22 in the near term. At $3.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. The third support level lies at $2.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.99 billion based on 628,891K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,021 M and income totals -662,000 K. The company made 4,198 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.