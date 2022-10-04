Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) kicked off at the price of $0.40: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 03, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) opened at $0.4619, lower -17.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.391 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for PBTS have ranged from $0.25 to $2.21 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $89.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 198 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.39, operating margin of -25.28, and the pretax margin is -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 0.78%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Looking closely at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 14.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 540.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 315.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3198, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7085. However, in the short run, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4682. Second resistance stands at $0.5386. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5772. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3592, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3206. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2502.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

There are currently 9,180K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,090 K according to its annual income of -9,340 K.