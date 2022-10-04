QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is expecting -2.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $8.47, up 8.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.16 and dropped to $8.1899 before settling in for the closing price of $8.41. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has traded in a range of $8.22-$43.08.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.30%. With a float of $253.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 570 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 77,103. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $9.07, taking the stock ownership to the 302,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director sold 30,937 for $11.13, making the entire transaction worth $344,480. This insider now owns 252,783 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.34 million, its volume of 5.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.44 in the near term. At $9.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.50.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.91 billion has total of 432,705K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -45,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -94,830 K.