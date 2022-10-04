Recent developments with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.12 cents.

October 03, 2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) trading session started at the price of $20.80, that was 8.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.63 and dropped to $20.715 before settling in for the closing price of $19.81. A 52-week range for MGY has been $17.23 – $30.31.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 132.70%. With a float of $168.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.15 million.

In an organization with 192 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.04, operating margin of +55.88, and the pretax margin is +52.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 202,575,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $27.01, taking the stock ownership to the 10,912,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $27.01, making the entire transaction worth $202,575,000. This insider now owns 10,912,450 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 60.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.59% during the next five years compared to 81.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.78. However, in the short run, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.87. Second resistance stands at $22.21. The third major resistance level sits at $22.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.38. The third support level lies at $20.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

There are 217,564K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.66 billion. As of now, sales total 1,078 M while income totals 417,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 484,650 K while its last quarter net income were 250,580 K.