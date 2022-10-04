REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) last year’s performance of -86.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 03, 2022, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) opened at $0.70, lower -5.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7149 and dropped to $0.6206 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Price fluctuations for REE have ranged from $0.60 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -628.30% at the time writing. With a float of $192.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.38%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Looking closely at REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), its last 5-days average volume was 5.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1207, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2113. However, in the short run, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6975. Second resistance stands at $0.7533. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7918. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6032, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5647. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5089.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are currently 322,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 188.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10 K according to its annual income of -505,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -25,250 K.