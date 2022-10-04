SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) soared 5.12 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 03, 2022, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) opened at $4.94, higher 5.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.22 and dropped to $4.81 before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. Price fluctuations for SOFI have ranged from $4.79 to $24.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -149.50% at the time writing. With a float of $776.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $910.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 54,601,197. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,683,133 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 83,216,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,381,785 for $7.99, making the entire transaction worth $43,000,462. This insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its 5-day average volume 38.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 50.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.30 in the near term. At $5.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are currently 915,824K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,088 M according to its annual income of -483,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 389,310 K and its income totaled -95,840 K.