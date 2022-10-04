SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.86%

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.98, soaring 5.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Within the past 52 weeks, SLGC’s price has moved between $2.85 and $14.72.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -64.80%. With a float of $158.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.14 million.

In an organization with 320 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of -89.80, and the pretax margin is -107.25.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -107.25 while generating a return on equity of -28.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was better than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.54. However, in the short run, SomaLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.19. Second resistance stands at $3.32. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. The third support level lies at $2.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 576.85 million based on 183,453K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 81,630 K and income totals -87,550 K. The company made 14,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.