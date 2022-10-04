The Chemours Company (CC) with a beta value of 1.88 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 03, 2022, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) trading session started at the price of $25.13, that was 5.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.32 and dropped to $25.10 before settling in for the closing price of $24.65. A 52-week range for CC has been $22.56 – $44.95.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 173.80%. With a float of $153.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.22 million.

The firm has a total of 6400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.80, operating margin of +11.17, and the pretax margin is +10.65.

The Chemours Company (CC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Chemours Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 965,170. In this transaction President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of this company sold 22,142 shares at a rate of $43.59, taking the stock ownership to the 101,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 20,175 for $40.01, making the entire transaction worth $807,202. This insider now owns 313,506 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.43) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +9.58 while generating a return on equity of 64.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.50% during the next five years compared to 148.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Chemours Company (CC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Chemours Company, CC], we can find that recorded value of 2.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.03. The third major resistance level sits at $27.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.09.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

There are 155,138K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.96 billion. As of now, sales total 6,345 M while income totals 608,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,915 M while its last quarter net income were 201,000 K.