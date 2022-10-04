The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.79%

October 03, 2022, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) trading session started at the price of $10.23, that was 5.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.76 and dropped to $10.07 before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. A 52-week range for GT has been $10.07 – $24.89.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 154.00%. With a float of $281.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72000 employees.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,912,149. In this transaction Chairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres of this company sold 175,197 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s President, Americas sold 54,302 for $21.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,188,128. This insider now owns 109,721 shares in total.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.13% during the next five years compared to -9.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.92 in the near term. At $11.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.80. The third support level lies at $9.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

There are 282,803K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.13 billion. As of now, sales total 17,478 M while income totals 764,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,212 M while its last quarter net income were 166,000 K.