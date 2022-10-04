Toast Inc. (TOST) plunged -0.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.81, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.20 and dropped to $16.205 before settling in for the closing price of $16.72. Within the past 52 weeks, TOST’s price has moved between $11.91 and $69.93.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -237.40%. With a float of $281.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.53 million.

In an organization with 3172 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.01, operating margin of -13.08, and the pretax margin is -28.74.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 2,443,678. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 128,954 shares at a rate of $18.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,031,576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,336 for $18.95, making the entire transaction worth $631,717. This insider now owns 288,936 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Toast Inc. (TOST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 44.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.78. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.14. Second resistance stands at $17.67. The third major resistance level sits at $18.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.15.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.97 billion based on 511,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,705 M and income totals -487,000 K. The company made 675,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.