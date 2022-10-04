TUEM (Tuesday Morning Corporation) climbed 9.87 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $0.121, up 9.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1371 and dropped to $0.1188 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has traded in a range of $0.11-$2.94.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1460.00%. With a float of $79.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.45 million.

The firm has a total of 1607 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1460.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tuesday Morning Corporation, TUEM], we can find that recorded value of 2.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 185.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9171. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1401. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1478. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1584. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1218, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1112. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1035.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.51 million has total of 85,767K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 749,810 K in contrast with the sum of -59,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,930 K and last quarter income was -28,140 K.