WISH (ContextLogic Inc.) climbed 11.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) stock priced at $0.74, up 11.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8195 and dropped to $0.6974 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. WISH’s price has ranged from $0.72 to $6.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 36.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.80%. With a float of $501.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1218 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 1,014,656. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,280,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 38,764,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 139,027 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $110,791. This insider now owns 40,044,168 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ContextLogic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.2 million, its volume of 31.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 8.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3065, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9141. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8584 in the near term. At $0.9000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9805. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7363, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6558. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6142.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 605.48 million, the company has a total of 670,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,085 M while annual income is -361,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 134,000 K while its latest quarter income was -90,000 K.