$1.95M in average volume shows that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is heading in the right direction

October 04, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) trading session started at the price of $1.98, that was 21.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.41 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. A 52-week range for KC has been $1.77 – $31.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.90%. With a float of $115.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Looking closely at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6400. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.5200. Second resistance stands at $2.6800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6400.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are 243,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 568.14 million. As of now, sales total 1,422 M while income totals -249,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 284,630 K while its last quarter net income were -119,880 K.