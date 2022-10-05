10.39% volatility in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) stock priced at $34.16, up 15.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.51 and dropped to $33.83 before settling in for the closing price of $33.44. AKRO’s price has ranged from $7.52 to $35.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.90%. With a float of $41.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37 workers is very important to gauge.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 1,472,400. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $32.72, taking the stock ownership to the 198,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 40,000 for $27.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,099,228. This insider now owns 82,073 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

The latest stats from [Akero Therapeutics Inc., AKRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.61. The third major resistance level sits at $44.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.68.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.56 billion, the company has a total of 37,571K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -100,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,403 K.