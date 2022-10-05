11.34% volatility in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 04, 2022, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) opened at $1.24, higher 9.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.2216 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Price fluctuations for SUNL have ranged from $0.96 to $6.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -328.70% at the time writing. With a float of $66.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 214 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.27, operating margin of -27.94, and the pretax margin is -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 41,800. In this transaction Executive VP & COO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 83,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $4.31, making the entire transaction worth $86,200. This insider now owns 615,000 shares in total.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

The latest stats from [Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., SUNL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.97 million was superior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 354.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1858, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7421. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4328. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5056. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6112. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2544, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1488. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0760.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

There are currently 130,897K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 155.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,740 K according to its annual income of -153,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,590 K and its income totaled 4,120 K.