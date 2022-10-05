-14.13% percent quarterly performance for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) stock priced at $6.18, up 14.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.915 and dropped to $6.18 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. CUK’s price has ranged from $5.80 to $24.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -35.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.90%. With a float of $248.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

The firm has a total of 39000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -56.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09 and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Carnival Corporation & plc, CUK], we can find that recorded value of 3.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.66.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.46 billion, the company has a total of 185,888K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,908 M while annual income is -9,501 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,305 M while its latest quarter income was -770,000 K.