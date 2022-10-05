-16.70% percent quarterly performance for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.98, soaring 7.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.50 and dropped to $34.935 before settling in for the closing price of $34.05. Within the past 52 weeks, WDC’s price has moved between $31.56 and $69.36.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.70%. With a float of $312.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,888. This insider now owns 26,719 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.45) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.80% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Looking closely at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.79. However, in the short run, Western Digital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.99. Second resistance stands at $37.53. The third major resistance level sits at $38.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.87.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.34 billion based on 314,493K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,793 M and income totals 1,500 M. The company made 4,528 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 301,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.