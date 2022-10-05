-19.80% percent quarterly performance for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.82, soaring 11.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.32 and dropped to $5.81 before settling in for the closing price of $5.66. Within the past 52 weeks, RWT’s price has moved between $5.51 and $14.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 18.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.30%. With a float of $115.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 298 employees.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 121,258. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 9,936 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 99,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Chief Human Resource Officer bought 933 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $12,899. This insider now owns 1,072 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Looking closely at Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. However, in the short run, Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.49. Second resistance stands at $6.66. The third major resistance level sits at $7.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.47.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 731.54 million based on 120,272K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 574,930 K and income totals 319,610 K. The company made 167,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -99,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.