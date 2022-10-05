$2.81M in average volume shows that Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is heading in the right direction

On October 04, 2022, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) opened at $0.2068, lower -10.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.212 and dropped to $0.1518 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for QNGY have ranged from $0.20 to $10.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -77.30% at the time writing. With a float of $72.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 141 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.0 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3036, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6883. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2164 in the near term. At $0.2443, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2766. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1562, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1239. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0960.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

There are currently 120,648K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,015 K according to its annual income of 17,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,190 K and its income totaled -25,670 K.