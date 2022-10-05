-49.76% percent quarterly performance for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 04, 2022, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) opened at $0.0995, higher 9.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1079 and dropped to $0.094 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for DBGI have ranged from $0.08 to $6.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -311.60% at the time writing. With a float of $49.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.64 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 2.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1295, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7856. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1106. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1162. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1245. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0884. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0828.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are currently 53,643K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,580 K according to its annual income of -32,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,740 K and its income totaled -9,530 K.