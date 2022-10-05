$5.31M in average volume shows that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) stock priced at $6.49, up 14.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.23 and dropped to $6.43 before settling in for the closing price of $6.28. YMM’s price has ranged from $4.12 to $17.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -87.70%. With a float of $921.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

In an organization with 7103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.46, operating margin of -82.00, and the pretax margin is -77.93.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.47 while generating a return on equity of -12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 49.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.59. However, in the short run, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.48. Second resistance stands at $7.76. The third major resistance level sits at $8.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. The third support level lies at $5.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.96 billion, the company has a total of 1,085,846K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 730,790 K while annual income is -573,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 249,330 K while its latest quarter income was 1,700 K.