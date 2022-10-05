57.87% percent quarterly performance for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $13.43, up 6.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.95 and dropped to $13.40 before settling in for the closing price of $13.10. Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has traded in a range of $8.49-$16.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.30%. With a float of $128.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.67, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 140,511. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.05, taking the stock ownership to the 126,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 35,372 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $530,633. This insider now owns 41,298 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 86.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Looking closely at Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.95. However, in the short run, Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.13. Second resistance stands at $14.31. The third major resistance level sits at $14.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.03.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.81 billion has total of 131,227K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,112 M in contrast with the sum of 44,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 278,200 K and last quarter income was 5,410 K.