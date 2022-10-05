A look at PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $37.40, up 6.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.24 and dropped to $36.93 before settling in for the closing price of $36.52. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has traded in a range of $10.58-$44.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 11.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.20%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3418 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 3,753,540. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $37.54, taking the stock ownership to the 80,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 538,500 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,147,816. This insider now owns 11,745,500 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $7.47) by $3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 3.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.27 million, its volume of 2.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 73.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.76 in the near term. At $40.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.14.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.64 billion has total of 121,924K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,253 M in contrast with the sum of 231,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,078 M and last quarter income was 1,204 M.