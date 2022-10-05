A look at UBS Group AG’s (UBS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) stock priced at $15.23, up 6.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.805 and dropped to $15.225 before settling in for the closing price of $14.79. UBS’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $21.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -6.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.20%. With a float of $3.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.30 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71294 employees.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of UBS Group AG is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 57.22%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.58 while generating a return on equity of 12.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UBS Group AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Looking closely at UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, UBS Group AG’s (UBS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.46. However, in the short run, UBS Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.98. Second resistance stands at $16.18. The third major resistance level sits at $16.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.82.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 56.39 billion, the company has a total of 3,480,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,222 M while annual income is 7,457 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,987 M while its latest quarter income was 2,108 M.