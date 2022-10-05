A major move is in the offing as Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) market cap hits 777.86 million

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.51, soaring 8.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CCO’s price has moved between $0.91 and $4.10.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.20%. With a float of $468.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.12 million.

The firm has a total of 4600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 298,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $1.49, taking the stock ownership to the 48,871,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $285,960. This insider now owns 48,671,580 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6176, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3678. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4300.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 777.86 million based on 475,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,241 M and income totals -433,820 K. The company made 643,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.