A major move is in the offing as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) market cap hits 1.63 billion

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) stock priced at $18.24, up 9.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.28 and dropped to $18.17 before settling in for the closing price of $17.55. SIX’s price has ranged from $16.83 to $47.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 130.00%. With a float of $81.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.99 million.

The firm has a total of 1970 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 1,102,430. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $22.05, taking the stock ownership to the 10,700,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $22.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,102,430. This insider now owns 10,700,000 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.23% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX], we can find that recorded value of 2.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.99. The third major resistance level sits at $20.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.63 billion, the company has a total of 83,109K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,497 M while annual income is 129,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 435,420 K while its latest quarter income was 45,390 K.